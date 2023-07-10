DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 117,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,090 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $17,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $153.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.84 and a 200 day moving average of $154.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.68 and a 12-month high of $190.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.25%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAA. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.57.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

