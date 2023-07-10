DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $21,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of MPC opened at $118.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.64. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $77.92 and a 1 year high of $138.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.18.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $139.00 to $124.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.77.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

