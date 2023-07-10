DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $17.98 Million Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 182,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,336 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $17,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE:PSX opened at $99.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.08 and a 200-day moving average of $99.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $74.02 and a twelve month high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The company had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 13.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.92.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

