DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $18.46 Million Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 626,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,190 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $18,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $33.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $37.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.26 and a 200-day moving average of $30.91. The company has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.50.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,649.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,649.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading

