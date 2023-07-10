DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $21.95 Million Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $21,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 606.5% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In related news, Director Wendy E. Lane bought 1,037 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $209.78 per share, for a total transaction of $217,541.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,517.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 11,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total value of $2,594,661.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,310 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,925.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wendy E. Lane acquired 1,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $209.78 per share, for a total transaction of $217,541.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,517.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,677 shares of company stock worth $3,270,473. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VRSK shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $206.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Verisk Analytics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.50.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $224.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.94 and a 1-year high of $228.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $218.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.58.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 57.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 42.50%.

About Verisk Analytics

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

