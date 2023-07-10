DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $22.60 Million Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,378 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $22,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,993,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,282,000 after buying an additional 3,972,349 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,007,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,306,000 after buying an additional 98,568 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,385,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $539,969,000 after buying an additional 1,466,351 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $442,477,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,359,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,126,000 after buying an additional 603,337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DLR. Barclays boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.08.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of DLR stock opened at $113.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.76 and a 1 year high of $138.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.52, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.55.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($1.46). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 439.64%.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $73,969.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,849.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $146,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $73,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,849.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

