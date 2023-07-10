DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $25.02 Million Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 641,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,928 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $25,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 51,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,040,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,240,000 after purchasing an additional 736,656 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,210,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,142,000 after purchasing an additional 144,559 shares during the last quarter. 40.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HRL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

Hormel Foods Stock Down 1.2 %

Hormel Foods stock opened at $39.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $37.78 and a 12-month high of $51.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.10 and its 200 day moving average is $41.83. The company has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.19.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 64.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 31,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $1,271,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,133 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,886.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 31,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $1,271,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 55,133 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,886.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $210,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,056.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,800 shares of company stock worth $1,859,552. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Featured Stories

