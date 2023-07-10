DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 541,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,795 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Premier were worth $17,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PINC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,740,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,865,000 after buying an additional 1,020,061 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Premier in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,419,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 594.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 485,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,473,000 after buying an additional 415,449 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,216,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,205,000 after buying an additional 390,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Premier in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,861,000. 68.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Premier from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Premier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Premier in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Premier currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.22.

PINC stock opened at $26.88 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.32. Premier, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $38.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Premier had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $322.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.91 million. Equities analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

