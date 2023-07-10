DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 21.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 238,239 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 63,848 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Generac were worth $26,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Generac by 568.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Generac in the third quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.16, for a total value of $510,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,614,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.16, for a total value of $510,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,614,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $37,287.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,574.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,438. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GNRC opened at $136.08 on Monday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $86.29 and a one year high of $282.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.48 and a 200 day moving average of $114.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Generac had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $887.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on GNRC shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Generac from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Generac from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Generac from $140.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Generac from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.73.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

