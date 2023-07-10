DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 470,430 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 42,405 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Masco were worth $22,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAS. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Masco by 23.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 12,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 21.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,337 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Masco by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Masco in the first quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Masco by 200.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 457,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,345,000 after purchasing an additional 305,138 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.71.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 68,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $3,718,687.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,157,236.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 68,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $3,718,687.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,157,236.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,380.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,111 shares of company stock valued at $5,367,682. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masco stock opened at $55.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.74 and its 200 day moving average is $51.81. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $57.93.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Masco had a net margin of 9.65% and a negative return on equity of 237.83%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

