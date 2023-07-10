DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 76.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 276,604 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 880,619 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $18,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Fortinet by 24.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,738,000 after purchasing an additional 76,027 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Fortinet by 24.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Fortinet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Fortinet by 209.4% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 64.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FTNT. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Fortinet from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.57.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,826 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $358,823.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,830,887,038.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $358,823.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,830,887,038.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $1,684,727.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,572 shares in the company, valued at $311,718.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,128 shares of company stock worth $4,504,788. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $74.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.72, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.15. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $76.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 282.54% and a net margin of 20.46%. The company’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

