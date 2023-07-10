Diversified LLC Buys 738 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Diversified LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,911 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.7% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 82,448 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.8% during the first quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,187 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 10,554 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 44.1% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,778 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 28,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE VZ opened at $35.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.23. The stock has a market cap of $150.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.72 and a 12 month high of $51.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.44.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

