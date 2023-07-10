Diversified LLC Cuts Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Diversified LLC cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Diversified LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $721,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its position in AbbVie by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Sterling Ltd. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Argus downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

AbbVie Stock Performance

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $1,212,363.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,711,801.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $1,212,363.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,711,801.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie stock opened at $135.50 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 139.95%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.