Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. Buys 212 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,504 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Home Depot Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.43.

Shares of HD stock opened at $302.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $265.61 and a one year high of $347.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $296.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.34. The company has a market capitalization of $304.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

