Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 1.7% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the first quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in AbbVie by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 25,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 38,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,148,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.4% in the first quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 19,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $135.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.96. The firm has a market cap of $239.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $168.11.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Argus cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $1,212,363.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,711,801.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $1,212,363.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,711,801.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

