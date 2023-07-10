Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Grows Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,001 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davidson Trust Co. lifted its position in Visa by 54.5% during the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 3,415 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its position in Visa by 196.4% during the first quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 23,722 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after buying an additional 15,719 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Visa by 10.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,811,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $402,839,000 after buying an additional 171,287 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,252,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 3.9% during the first quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,151 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,706,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,209.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,706,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 142,602 shares of company stock worth $33,336,374. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Visa Stock Down 1.0 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on V. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.52.

V stock opened at $236.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $240.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $229.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.06. The firm has a market cap of $442.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

