Eads & Heald Wealth Management Decreases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.3% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 336,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,128,000 after acquiring an additional 34,068 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 24,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% in the first quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of JPM opened at $144.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $421.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $147.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.32.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total value of $350,929.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,844,072.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on JPM. StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.06.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Further Reading

