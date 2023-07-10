Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Trims Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,323 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HD opened at $302.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.34. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $265.61 and a one year high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Several research firms recently commented on HD. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.43.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

