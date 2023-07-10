Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Position Increased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,096,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,632,000 after acquiring an additional 476,347 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,111,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,994,000 after purchasing an additional 205,470 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,588,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,373,000 after purchasing an additional 47,477 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $102,575,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,095,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,192,000 after purchasing an additional 140,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Trading Up 3.3 %

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $84.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $69.91 and a 52 week high of $102.18.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.41. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 56.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $99.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.67.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

