Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 113,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,048 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $52,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $6,527,828,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,160,082,000. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,991,235,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,936,996,000. Finally, Edmp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,580,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ELV opened at $429.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $453.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $470.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $428.73 and a 12-month high of $549.52.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ELV shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. 22nd Century Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $566.80.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

