Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $20,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Equifax by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on EFX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Equifax from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.20.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

Equifax Price Performance

In other news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $1,458,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,646 shares in the company, valued at $28,056,187.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,180 shares of company stock worth $6,059,630. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $225.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.98 and a 1-year high of $238.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $216.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.27.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

