Essex Savings Bank Sells 95 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Essex Savings Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,638 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.2% of Essex Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,203,038.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 142,602 shares of company stock valued at $33,336,374. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $236.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $442.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $240.00.

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.52.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

