Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 24,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EXR shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Raymond James raised Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.38.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Extra Space Storage Cuts Dividend

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $148.12 on Monday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $139.97 and a one year high of $216.52. The company has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 101.89%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,388 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 180.0 million square feet of rentable space.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.