Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Global Assets Advisory LLC

Global Assets Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 6.7% of Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after purchasing an additional 123,254,064 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,226,390,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,788,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,797 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 272.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,606,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,464,000. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $103.16 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.95 and its 200-day moving average is $109.66. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $80.69 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The firm has a market cap of $417.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

