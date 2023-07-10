FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Has $6.64 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 1.8% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on CVX shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.68.

Chevron stock opened at $154.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $132.54 and a 52-week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.61%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

