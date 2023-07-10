FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,262 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 20,396 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in FedEx were worth $18,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234,930 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $732,448,000 after purchasing an additional 35,946 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $591,124,000 after acquiring an additional 559,607 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $388,787,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,951,974 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $338,082,000 after acquiring an additional 500,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,387,153 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $240,255,000 after acquiring an additional 54,618 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Gorman acquired 1,080 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other FedEx news, Director Stephen E. Gorman bought 1,080 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 131,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total value of $30,594,828.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,459,759 shares in the company, valued at $3,357,700,637.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,826 shares of company stock worth $37,912,475 over the last three months. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FDX. UBS Group upped their price objective on FedEx from $260.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Argus lifted their price target on FedEx from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Melius started coverage on FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.11.

FedEx stock opened at $251.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.35. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $253.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $230.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

