Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,596 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $3,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 21,763 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 27.8% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 19.5% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in BHP Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,947 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.14% of the company’s stock.
BHP Group Price Performance
BHP stock opened at $58.03 on Monday. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $71.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BHP Group Profile
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
