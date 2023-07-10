Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,907 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 96,256.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $429,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,986 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 6,039.5% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,231,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,438 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Blackstone by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,668,954,000 after purchasing an additional 798,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,644,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $122,013,000 after purchasing an additional 700,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Stock Down 0.1 %

BX opened at $91.91 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $110.89. The stock has a market cap of $64.90 billion, a PE ratio of 112.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.49.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $7,911,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,060,448 shares in the company, valued at $98,706,499.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $7,911,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,060,448 shares in the company, valued at $98,706,499.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 117,282 shares of company stock worth $646,274 and sold 3,396,100 shares worth $42,929,683. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Blackstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.70.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.