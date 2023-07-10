Fifth Third Bancorp Has $3.14 Million Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,063 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,488 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEEV. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on VEEV. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Guggenheim raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $227.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $212.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.09.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $2,407,801.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,078 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,219,153.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total transaction of $30,275.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,942 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,765.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,333 shares of company stock valued at $3,059,046. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $194.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.32. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $151.02 and a one year high of $232.26. The company has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of 60.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $526.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.47 million. Equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

