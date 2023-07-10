Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,453 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,101 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,506,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,673,000 after acquiring an additional 246,657 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,362,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,255,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,297,000 after buying an additional 258,224 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 892,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,345,000 after buying an additional 33,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 786,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,480,000 after buying an additional 40,754 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of ARW opened at $143.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $89.38 and a one year high of $145.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.78 and a 200 day moving average of $121.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.13. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.43 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arrow Electronics news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $174,664.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Arrow Electronics news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $174,664.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,525,810.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,838 shares of company stock valued at $861,067 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Articles

