Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 79.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 162,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643,161 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $4,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 102,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 15,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 30,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVLU opened at $25.15 on Monday. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $19.53 and a one year high of $25.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.83.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

