Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 26,026 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,191,564 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 26,026 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 1.5% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $330,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $290.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.19.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $425.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $367.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.00. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $439.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 221.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.74.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

