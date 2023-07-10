Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 7,239 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,239 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $3,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOX opened at $106.33 on Monday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $78.25 and a 1-year high of $107.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.32 and a 200-day moving average of $95.84. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.