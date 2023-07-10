First Personal Financial Services Has $5.92 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 1.5% of First Personal Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEP. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $183.08 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.98 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $252.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.93.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.53%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

