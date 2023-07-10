Forsta AP Fonden Has $1.49 Million Position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 102.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 249,700 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Grab were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Grab by 50.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 108,322,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,128,000 after buying an additional 36,542,740 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Grab by 12.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,537,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,584,000 after buying an additional 6,530,705 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Grab by 37.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,248,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,513,000 after buying an additional 6,086,110 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Grab by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,097,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,841,000 after buying an additional 145,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Grab in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,535,000. 52.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grab Stock Performance

GRAB opened at $3.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.23. Grab Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $4.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Grab had a negative net margin of 86.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Grab’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2.55 to $3.10 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.91.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

