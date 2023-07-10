FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 891 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.2% in the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,144,000. Davidson Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 58.6% during the first quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 81,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,660,000 after acquiring an additional 30,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. BTIG Research cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.83.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

MRK stock opened at $109.00 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.52 and a 1 year high of $119.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.86.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 57.03%.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $6,355,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,685 shares in the company, valued at $3,770,831.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 488,258 shares of company stock worth $56,481,018. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

