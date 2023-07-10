FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 91 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo Trading Down 1.9 %

PepsiCo stock opened at $183.08 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.98 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.93.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.53%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.