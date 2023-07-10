FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 119 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,646 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.0% of FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $127,592,000 after acquiring an additional 60,300 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $875,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $461.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $429.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $481.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $487.87. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a $1.88 dividend. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $627.00 to $564.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $592.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $527.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.84.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.