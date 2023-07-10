GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 2,369 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,141,876,000 after purchasing an additional 97,907,897 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $3,894,646,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,484,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,087,917,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654,947 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,918,506,000 after acquiring an additional 8,088,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $556,791,000. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $144.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $147.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.48 and a 200-day moving average of $137.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

