Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 37,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,406,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 414.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 551,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,356,000 after acquiring an additional 443,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,717,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,911 shares in the company, valued at $5,108,796. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on HALO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Securities downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $36.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.35. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.85 and a 12 month high of $59.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $162.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.20 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 184.32% and a net margin of 25.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

