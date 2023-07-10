HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $20,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,039,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,194 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,616,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,862,000 after purchasing an additional 116,442 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,948,000 after purchasing an additional 347,177 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $547,104,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,917,000 after buying an additional 758,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at $6,414,436.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $738,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,776,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $1,289,923.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,436.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of HCA opened at $291.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.47 and a 12-month high of $304.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.72.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,157.58% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $282.00 to $311.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $283.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $293.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.91.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

