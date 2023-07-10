Hendley & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Hendley & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.6% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $675,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 33,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.50.
Procter & Gamble Stock Performance
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were given a $0.9407 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.51%.
Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble
In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $3,919,635.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,611.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $1,922,859.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,446.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $3,919,635.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,611.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Procter & Gamble Company Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Procter & Gamble
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/3 – 7/7
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.