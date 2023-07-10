Hendley & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Hendley & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.6% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $675,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 33,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.50.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $148.80 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.34. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $158.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were given a $0.9407 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.51%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $3,919,635.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,611.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $1,922,859.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,446.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $3,919,635.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,611.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

