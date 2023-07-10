Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,751 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,062 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of V.F. by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 36,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of V.F. by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 86,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of V.F. by 877.2% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 77,441 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 69,516 shares in the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC grew its position in shares of V.F. by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 266,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 90,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the first quarter worth $38,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on VFC shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on V.F. from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.42.

V.F. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $18.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.42. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $48.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 60.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.47.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. V.F. had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 387.11%.

V.F. Company Profile

(Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.