Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $203,000 Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 49.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 577,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,244,000 after buying an additional 16,198 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 6.4% in the first quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Entergy by 7.7% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 69,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded Entergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Entergy in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Entergy from $124.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.92.

NYSE:ETR opened at $97.46 on Monday. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $94.16 and a 1-year high of $122.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.64.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.20). Entergy had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

