Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 654 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASR. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 85.4% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 16.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASR opened at $284.45 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.06. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12-month low of $179.01 and a 12-month high of $314.48.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ( NYSE:ASR Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.13. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 39.70%. The business had revenue of $345.57 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 20.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $5.6528 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

Several brokerages have commented on ASR. Barclays upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

