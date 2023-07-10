Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Acquires 250 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,699 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on HD. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.43.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.3 %

Home Depot stock opened at $302.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $265.61 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

