Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $1.30 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 0.4% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 17,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.68.

NYSE CVX opened at $154.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $292.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.16 and its 200-day moving average is $164.46. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.54 and a 12-month high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. Chevron’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

