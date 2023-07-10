IFP Advisors Inc Has $133,000 Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 89.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,730 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ball were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ball Stock Performance

NYSE:BALL opened at $57.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.76. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $74.35. The company has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.84.

Ball Dividend Announcement

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. Ball had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BALL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.93.

Ball Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

