IFP Advisors Inc Sells 1,303 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Datadog were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 44,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Datadog by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Datadog by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in Datadog by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Datadog by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on DDOG. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Datadog from $75.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Datadog from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Datadog from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Datadog from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Datadog from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.55.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of DDOG opened at $98.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.95. The stock has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -363.04 and a beta of 0.93. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $61.34 and a one year high of $120.75.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $481.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.29 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $107,353.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 72,675 shares in the company, valued at $7,291,482.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 8,428 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $845,581.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,074,205.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,070 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $107,353.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 72,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,291,482.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 690,822 shares of company stock worth $62,137,483. Corporate insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.