Insider Buying: Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) EVP Purchases $33,140.00 in Stock

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) EVP Jane Fogarty bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.85 per share, with a total value of $33,140.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at $432,228.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Concentrix Stock Up 3.5 %

CNXC stock opened at $82.90 on Monday. Concentrix Co. has a 1-year low of $76.25 and a 1-year high of $151.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.41.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.06). Concentrix had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 7.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,668,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,103,000 after acquiring an additional 35,619 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 8.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 168.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 14,380 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the first quarter worth $593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNXC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Concentrix from $165.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Concentrix in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Concentrix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

